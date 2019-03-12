Ravens' Za'Darius Smith: Ready to join Packers
Smith (sports hernia) is signing with Green Bay, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The 2015 fourth-round pick enjoyed a breakout season in the final year of his rookie contract, recording career-high marks across the board with 45 tackles (26 solo), 25 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks on 690 snaps. Smith figures to start at outside linebacker in Mike Pettine's 3-4 scheme, joining a Packers defense that gets plenty of pressure up the middle from linemen Mike Daniels and Kenny Clark. There may be some level of concern that Smith is a one-year wonder, but his per-snap production was solid even before the breakout season. He should make a full recovery from January surgery on a sports hernia long before the start of training camp.
