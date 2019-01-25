Smith had sports hernia surgery in January and is expected to need 4-to-6 weeks for recovery, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

The 2015 fourth-round pick broke out in the final year of his rookie contract, piling up 45 tackles and a team-high 8.5 sacks in 16 games. Smith may have priced himself out of Baltimore's range, especially if the team still has serious expectations for 2017 draft picks Tim Williams and Tyus Bowser. There is some chance, however small, that the Ravens could push to re-sign the 26-year-old Smith rather than 36-year-old Terrell Suggs. The more likely scenario has Smith cashing in with a different team this March, at which point he should be approaching full strength in his recovery.