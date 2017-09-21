Play

Smith (knee/ankle) was a full participant at Ravens' practice Wednesday.

Smith came out of the Ravens' season opener with both a knee and ankle injury, which ultimately led to him being sidelined in Week 2. However, his full participation Wednesday indicates he has recovered from the issues and should be ready to take the Field Sunday against the Jaguars in London. Look for him to continue providing depth at linebacker.

