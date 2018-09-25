Smith recorded two tackles (one solo) and a sack across 37 defensive reps in Sunday's win over the Broncos.

Smith has been a consistent part of the Ravens' linebacking corps this season, playing in 54 percent of the team's defensive reps Sunday. He has already recorded a third of his season-total in tackles from last season and should set a new season-high for sacks at this rate as well.

