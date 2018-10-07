Ravens' Za'Darius Smith: Set to play Sunday
Smith (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Smith returned to practice in a limited capacity Friday, so he'll play through the hamstring issue as he provides depth at outside linebacker behind Terrell Suggs and Matt Judon.
