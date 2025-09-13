Ravens' Zaire Mitchell-Paden: Back with active roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell-Paden was elevated from the Ravens' practice squad to the active roster Saturday.
Mitchell-Paden was also elevated for the Ravens' Week 1 loss to the Bills, playing 22 total snaps (15 offensive and seven on special teams) and failing to record a stat. Now back with Baltimore's active roster, he's expected to serve as a depth piece in team's tight end corps with Isaiah Likely (foot) sidelined Sunday.
More News
-
Zaire Mitchell-Paden: Reverts to practice squad•
-
Ravens' Zaire Mitchell-Paden: Elevated for Week 1•
-
Zaire Mitchell-Paden: Lands on Baltimore's practice squad•
-
Zaire Mitchell-Paden: Cut by Baltimore•
-
Ravens' Zaire Mitchell-Paden: Signs futures deal with Baltimore•
-
Zaire Mitchell-Paden: Back on practice squad•