Mitchell-Paden was elevated from the Ravens' practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Mitchell-Paden was also elevated for the Ravens' Week 1 loss to the Bills, playing 22 total snaps (15 offensive and seven on special teams) and failing to record a stat. Now back with Baltimore's active roster, he's expected to serve as a depth piece in team's tight end corps with Isaiah Likely (foot) sidelined Sunday.