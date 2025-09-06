Ravens' Zaire Mitchell-Paden: Elevated for Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Ravens elevated Mitchell-Paden from the practice squad Saturday.
With Isaiah Likely (foot) still working his way back from injury, Mitchell-Paden will serve as the Ravens' third tight end behind Mark Andrews and Charlie Kolar on Sunday night against the Bills.
