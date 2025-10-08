Mitchell-Paden hauled in his lone target for a three-yard reception in Sunday's 44-10 loss to the Texans.

One of four tight ends the Ravens made active in Week 5, Mitchell-Paden finished last among the quartet in offensive snap share (28 percent), but he was able to come away with his first NFL reception across his 12 plays. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 257 pounds, Mitchell-Paden brings most of his value to the Ravens as a blocker and as a core special-teams player, so he's unlikely to command much target volume even if Baltimore were to lose Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely and/or Charlie Kolar for any period of time.