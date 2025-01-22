The Ravens signed Mitchell-Paden to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Mitchell-Paden spent most of the 2024 regular season on the Ravens' practice squad after being cut by the Browns at the end of training camp in late August. The 25-year-old tight end out of Florida Atlantic has yet to play in an NFL regular-season game since signing with the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2022. Mitchell-Paden will have an opportunity to participate in OTAs, minicamp and training camp in the hopes of earning a spot on the Ravens' 53-man roster for the 2025 campaign.