The Ravens signed Mitchell-Paden off their practice squad Saturday.

The Florida Atlantic product was elevated for each of Baltimore's first three games this season, playing 67 total snaps (44 on offense, 23 on special teams) and failing to haul in his lone target. However, he's proved to be a great blocker and a key part of the Ravens' rushing success, which likely earned him a spot on the active roster. Mitchell-Paden is expected to play behind both Mark Andrews and Charlie Kolar in the Week 4 matchup against the Chiefs.