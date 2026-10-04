Flowers (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday against the Titans.

Flowers has been tending to a hamstring injury since before halftime of the Ravens' Week 1 win at Indianapolis, but he was able to play last Sunday versus the Cowboys in Brazil, recording a 5-84-0 line on six targets on a 33 percent snap share. Despite entering this weekend as questionable, he isn't expected to be on a "pitch count" Sunday, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, meaning a full workload is on tap for the fourth-year wide receiver.