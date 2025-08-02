Flowers (undisclosed) returned to practice Saturday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Flowers missed the last two days of practice while working through an unspecified injury, but it doesn't appear to be a serious issue, as he was seen back on the field for Saturday's training camp practice. Flowers enjoyed a productive sophomore campaign and finished the 2024 regular season with 74 catches (on 116 targets) for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games, but he missed both of the Ravens' playoff games due to a right knee sprain that he suffered in Week 18. The 2023 first-rounder will lead the Ravens wide receiver corps that also includes Rashod Bateman, DeAndre Hopkins, Devontez Walker and Tylan Wallace.