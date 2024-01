Flowers (calf) returned to practice Tuesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Flowers didn't play Week 18 and didn't practice last week, but there doesn't seem to be much concern about his availability for Saturday's game against Houston. He might've even played in the regular-season finale if the Ravens hadn't already clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and his return to practice Tuesday confirms he's on track to play in the playoffs.