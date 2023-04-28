The Ravens selected Flowers in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 22nd overall.

Baltimore's spotty track record with drafting receivers in the first round aside, Flowers fills an immediate need for the Ravens with Rashod Bateman's injury track record and Odell Beckham being on just a one-year deal. The Boston College product was the third receiver taken in this class and he has impressive production in his prospect profile. Flowers (5-foot-9, 182 pounds, 4.42 40) caught 29 touchdowns over four seasons while carrying what was an otherwise anemic passing attack. It will be a challenge for Flowers to ascend in the target pecking order with Bateman, Beckham and Mark Andrews in the fold, but he could have the inside track at a slot role in a new-look offense designed by Todd Monken.