Flowers recorded eight receptions on 11 targets for 124 yards in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Steelers.

Lamar Jackson looked Flowers' way often, and Flowers matched his highest target total of the season while hitting double-digit opportunities for the third time this season. He took advantage with long gains of 35, 33 and 31 yards to top 100 yards for only the second time on the campaign. The only shortcoming in the performance was Flowers' inability to find the end zone, as he has not scored since Week 1.