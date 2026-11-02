Flowers failed to bring in any of his five targets in the Ravens' 36-10 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Lamar Jackson suffered a thumb injury on his first pass attempt, and Tyler Huntley subsequently exited the game with a toe injury before halftime after putting the ball up just four times in his own right. That left the offense in the hands of emergency quarterback Joe Fagnano for the rest of the afternoon, and Flowers unsurprisingly failed to gain any traction. Flowers was held without a catch for the first time in his career, and with Jackson reportedly headed to injured reserve, Flowers' best chance at fantasy relevance over the next several games will seemingly be tied into Huntley's availability and/or the Ravens signing a veteran signal-caller as a free agent.