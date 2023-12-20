Flowers (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The Ravens won't publish their first injury report until Thursday since they play Monday in Week 16, but Flowers appears to be dealing with a foot injury as the team prepares for a high-profile clash with the 49ers. With an extra day to heal, there isn't much cause for concern yet, but another absence from the rookie receiver Thursday would raise some eyebrows.