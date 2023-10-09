Flowers recorded five receptions on 11 targets for 73 yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Steelers.

Even with the return of both Odell Beckham (ankle) and Rashod Bateman (hamstring), Flowers led the team in targets. He now has double-digit looks in three of the first five games in his career, a promising trend for his future production. Flowers' performance was slightly less positive, as he slipped on what would have been a long gain down the field and also dropped an additional pass -- leaving a lot of production on the field. Nevertheless, he managed to top 70 receiving yards for the second time on the campaign.