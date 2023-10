Flowers caught five of seven targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Cardinals.

Flowers led the team in targets and catches but didn't make much of the volume. The 2023 first-round draft pick posted the lowest yardage total of his young career, as Flowers had at least 48 receiving yards in each of his first seven games. Flowers will look to bounce back in Week 9 against the Seahawks.