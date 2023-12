Coach John Harbaugh said there's no concern over the availability of Flowers (foot), who didn't practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Flowers doesn't appear to be in danger of missing Monday's game against the 49ers, and he could officially put any concerns to bed by returning to full practice participation in any of Baltimore's three remaining practices this week. Most of the team took advantage of an extra day of practice Wednesday, but Flowers didn't participate.