Flowers caught eight of 10 targets for 118 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-18 win over the Titans.

The fourth-year wideout didn't appear hampered by the minor hamstring issue he's been playing through, as he led the Ravens in catches, targets and receiving yards while connecting with Lamar Jackson (ankle) for a 19-yard score early in the second quarter. Jackson's day was done at halftime and he was seen in a walking boot after the game, but per Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com, coach Jesse Minter suggested the QB might have tried playing in the second half if it seemed necessary to preserve the win. If Tyler Huntley is under center in Week 5 against the Falcons instead of Jackson, it could impact Flowers' ability to produce big numbers again. In three games, Flowers has delivered an 18-352-2 line on just 22 targets.