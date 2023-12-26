Flowers recorded nine catches on 13 targets for 72 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 33-19 win over the 49ers.

Flowers stood out in one of Baltimore's most important games of the season and commanded a career-high 13 targets. While that turned into a relatively modest 72 yards, he tripled in all of the team's other pass-catchers in opportunities. Flowers also tallied his third score in his last four games after catching a nine-yard touchdown early in the third quarter. While his yardage totals may be inconsistent due to Baltimore's run-heavy offensive scheme, Flowers has reemerged as a key part of the team's receiving corps by commanding at least eight targets in three of his last four contests.