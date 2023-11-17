Flowers brought in three of four targets for 43 yards and rushed once for seven yards in the Ravens' 34-20 win over the Bengals on Thursday night.

Flowers finished a distant second in receiving yards to Odell Beckham (shoulder) and was the runner-up to his teammate in receptions and targets as well. The rookie speedster gained the majority of his production on a 33-yard grab, but he's now been under 50 receiving yards in three of the past four games. However, Flowers could be one of the Ravens pass catchers to benefit during the rest of the campaign from the apparent season-ending ankle injury suffered by Mark Andrews in the first quarter of Thursday's contest.