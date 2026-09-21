Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said Monday that Flowers (hamstring) has a "good shot" to play Week 3 in Dallas, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Listed as doubtful heading into this past Sunday's game against the Saints, Flowers was ultimately inactive for the Ravens' 24-17 loss. The Ravens remain hopeful that Flowers' absence will be contained to just one game, and the wideout supported that optimism by returning to practice this past Friday as a limited participant. Baltimore will kick off its Week 3 prep Wednesday, and if Flowers upgrades to full practice participation that day, it would clear up any concern about his status heading into the matchup with the Cowboys.