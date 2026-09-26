Flowers (hamstring) is expected to "test his injury" prior to Sunday's game against the Cowboys, and if he suits up he "will likely be on a pitch count," Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Flowers was limited on Friday's injury report and given a questionable designation for Week 3, so the door is open for him to take the field Sunday in Brazil. However, it appears a final call on his availability will not be made until the Ravens release their inactives 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, and even if Flowers is active he may not handle a full complement of snaps. Rashod Bateman would be the favorite to pick up the Slack if Flowers is limited or unavailable altogether.