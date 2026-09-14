The Ravens are viewing Flowers as day-to-day after he sustained a left hamstring injury in Sunday's 41-23 win over the Colts that isn't considered serious, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Despite exiting the Week 1 win with just under six minutes remaining in the second quarter, Flowers still delivered for fantasy managers, posting five receptions for a career-high 150 yards and a touchdown on six targets. Though Flowers had previously appeared on the Ravens' Week 1 injury report with a hamstring issue, he's seemingly dealing with a minor aggravation of the injury, as Rapoport indicates that the wideout likely would have checked back into Sunday's contest if it was a playoff game. The Ravens will send Flowers in for an MRI just to confirm that he's not dealing with a more serious injury, and if imaging reveals nothing concerning, he'll have a real chance at playing Week 2 against the Saints.