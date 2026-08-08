Ravens' Zay Flowers: Day-to-day with quad bruise

Head coach Jesse Minter said Saturday that Flowers is considered day-to-day due to a quad contusion that he sustained during training camp practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Flowers was looked at by trainers after his left leg collided with Jaylinn Hawkins during 7-on-7 drills. Flowers didn't practice for the rest of the day, but the positive news is that he has avoided a serious injury and should be back at practice over the coming week. His absence will allow veteran Chris Moore and rookies Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt to work more with the first-team offense alongside Rashod Bateman and Devontez Walker.