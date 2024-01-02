Flowers (calf) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated injury report.

Flowers kicked off Week 17 prep in the exact same situation, followed it up with a true DNP and then logged a limited session before the Ravens considered him questionable for this past Sunday's game against the Dolphins. After he was deemed active, he didn't look worse for wear en route to three catches (on three targets) for 106 yards and one touchdown. There's been no indication that Flowers is in danger of sitting out Saturday versus the Steelers, but his status nonetheless will be monitored to ensure that ends up being the case.