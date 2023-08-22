Flowers played one drive and caught both of his targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Monday's preseason game at Washington.

Playing with Baltimore's backups against a Washington defense that used only three or four projected starters, Flowers caught a pair of short passes and avoided a tackle on both plays en route to gains of 11 and 26 (TD). He did his damage while lined up across from fellow rookie first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes, who otherwise played well in the first half. Flowers is locked in as one of Baltimore's top three WRs to start the regular season, and he could even be the first or second option if Odell Beckham and/or Rashod Bateman struggles to regain his form after a prolonged absence. It's unclear if Flowers will play in the preseason finale against Tampa Bay on Saturday, but he should get a lot of snaps Week 1 when the Ravens host the Texans (Sept. 10).