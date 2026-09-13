Flowers (hamstring) has been ruled out for remainder of Sunday's game against the Colts, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

The Ravens had labeled Flowers as questionable to return after he exited midway through the second quarter due to a hamstring injury, but despite returning to the sideline for the start of the second half, the star wideout won't check back into the contest. He was at least able to deliver an excellent line for fantasy managers prior to his departure, posting five catches for 150 yards and a touchdown on six targets. Considering that Flowers had appeared on the Week 1 injury report due to a hamstring issue, he most likely suffered an aggravation at some point during Sunday's contest. The Ravens could send Flowers in for an MRI before having a better feel for his status heading into a Week 2 matchup with the Saints.