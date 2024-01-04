Flowers (calf) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's regular-season finale against the Steelers.

Flowers didn't practice this week, and with Baltimore having already clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, the wideout is trending toward being made inactive Saturday. Assuming that's the case, the likes of Nelson Agholor, Tylan Wallace, Laquon Treadwell and Malik Cunningham figure to see added Week 18 snaps, with veteran WR Odell Beckham (rest) also having been ruled out by the Ravens.