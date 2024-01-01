Flowers brought in all three targets for 106 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 56-19 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Flowers got behind the Dolphins' short-handed secondary for a 75-yard touchdown late in the first half that extended the Ravens' 14-13 lead at the time. The rookie wideout's yardage total was a new career high, and if Flowers does indeed sit with some other Ravens starters in Week 18 now that Baltimore has clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed, he'll finish his first regular season with an impressive 77-858-5 line across 16 games.