Flowers brought in all three targets for 106 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 56-19 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.
Flowers got behind the Dolphins' short-handed secondary for a 75-yard touchdown late in the first half that extended the Ravens' 14-13 lead at the time. The rookie wideout's yardage total was a new career high, and if Flowers does indeed sit with some other Ravens starters in Week 18 now that Baltimore has clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed, he'll finish his first regular season with an impressive 77-858-5 line across 16 games.
More News
-
Ravens' Zay Flowers: In clear for Sunday's game•
-
Ravens' Zay Flowers: Slated to suit up Sunday•
-
Ravens' Zay Flowers: Questionable after limited practice•
-
Ravens' Zay Flowers: Back at practice Friday•
-
Ravens' Zay Flowers: Misses another practice•
-
Ravens' Zay Flowers: Sits out practice with calf injury•