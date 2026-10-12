Flowers (foot) caught eight of nine targets for 53 yards and added a 13-yard rush in Sunday's 30-23 overtime win over the Falcons.

Flowers led the Ravens in catches and targets from backup QB Tyler Huntley while finishing nine receiving yards short of Rashod Bateman's team-leading total as the Ravens escaped with a road win Sunday night despite the absence of starting QB Lamar Jackson (ankle). Jackson reportedly has a chance to return as soon as Week 6 in Cleveland, but Flowers showed he can still be reasonably productive with Huntley throwing him passes. Flowers also took a two-yard sack on a trick play and had a would-be 26-yard catch negated on Baltimore's final drive of regulation because the Ravens instead accepted a 29-yard pass interference penalty which he drew. The speedy wideout sat out Week 2 due to a hamstring injury and was listed as questionable heading into Sunday's OT win due to a foot injury, but he should be expected to continue suiting up barring a setback.