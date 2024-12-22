Flowers (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Sunday's practice estimate.
The Ravens played Saturday, with the team holding a late-afternoon walk-through one day later. In the team's win over the Steelers, Flowers caught five of eight targets for 100 yards, while logging an 87 percent snap share. Given his listing on Sunday's practice estimate, however, the wideout's status is now worth monitoring as Wednesday's contest against the Texans approaches.
More News
-
Ravens' Zay Flowers: Hits century mark in win•
-
Ravens' Zay Flowers: Team-high catch total in win•
-
Ravens' Zay Flowers: Leads team with 74 yards•
-
Ravens' Zay Flowers: Paces pass catchers in win•
-
Ravens' Zay Flowers: Hauls in TD in Sunday's loss•
-
Ravens' Zay Flowers: Limited to four catches Thursday•