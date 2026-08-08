Ravens' Zay Flowers: Exits practice with leg injury

Flowers left Saturday's training camp practice early due to a left leg injury, Sam Cohn of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Flowers sustained the injury when he collided with safety Jaylinn Hawkins during 7-on-7 drills. Flowers was able to limp off the field under his own power but did not participate in the rest of Saturday's practice, and his status over the next few days will be closely monitored ahead of the Ravens' preseason opener against the Eagles on Saturday, Aug. 15. The 2023 first-rounder inked a four-year contract extension worth up to $140 million earlier this week and is looking to build off a strong 2025 campaign, when he registered career highs in catches (86) and receiving yards (1,211) across 17 regular-season games.