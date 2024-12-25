Flowers (shoulder) is expected to play Wednesday against the Texans, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
After being listed as a non-participant on Sunday and Monday's injury reports, Flowers logged a limited listing Tuesday and was deemed questionable to face Houston. Per Rapoport, the wideout is trending toward playing Wednesday, with confirmation of Flowers' Week 17 status set to arrive when Baltimore's inactives are posted ahead of the team's 4:30 ET kickoff.
