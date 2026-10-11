Flowers (foot) is slated to play in Sunday night's game in Atlanta, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Flowers swapped out his previous hamstring injury for a foot issue this week, which limited him Wednesday through Friday and left him questionable for Sunday. His status for Week 5 will be confirmed approximately 90 minutes before an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, and if he suits up, he'll be the preferred No. 1 pass catcher for QB Tyler Huntley, who is subbing in for an absent Lamar Jackson (ankle). That may result in a reduced target count for Flowers if the Ravens lean more on the run, but he's still put together an 18-352-2 line on 22 targets through parts of three contests this season.