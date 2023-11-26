Flowers (hip) is expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Flowers practiced fully Friday but is officially listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game. The rookie first-round pick looks poised to suit up Sunday, though fantasy managers won't have official word on his status until the Ravens release their inactive list roughly 90 minutes ahead of the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. Fellow wideout Odell Beckham (shoulder) is also expected to suit up despite being listed as questionable.