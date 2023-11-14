Flowers secured five of six targets for 73 yards in Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Browns.

After seeing just one target in Week 9, Flowers bounced back with a solid performance Sunday, albeit in a loss to the Browns. The rookie receiver led the Ravens in targets, catches and receiving yards, but failed to find the end zone in the contest. Through 10 games, Flowers has scored just one touchdown despite leading Baltimore with 68 targets. With favorable matchups down the stretch, the 23-year-old could have the opportunity to improve in this area while continuing to soak up targets from Lamar Jackson. Flowers will look to maintain his role as Jackson's preferred option at wideout when the Ravens host the Bengals in Week 11.