Flowers brought in two of seven targets for six yards and lost a fumble in the Ravens' 32-14 loss to the Bengals on Thursday night.

Flowers not only finished with his lowest yardage total of the season, but his fumble at the Ravens' 43-yard line with just over four minutes remaining led to a Bengals field goal and essentially snuffed out any hopes of a comeback for Baltimore. Flowers' target count was actually his highest since Week 8, but a combination of a surprisingly effective Bengals defense and Lamar Jackson's struggles with accuracy helped lead to a highly inefficient line for Flowers. He'll aim to bounce back against an inconsistent Steelers secondary in a Week 14 home matchup on Sunday, Dec. 7.