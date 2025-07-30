Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that Flowers (undisclosed) did not practice due to a "camp thing" and is only expected to miss a few days, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Flowers doesn't appear to be dealing with any sort of serious injury, and it's not as though he or the rest of Baltimore's starters will likely be in any consideration to suit up for next Thursday's preseason opener against the Colts. The 2023 first-round pick missed both the Ravens' playoff games last season due to a right knee sprain suffered Week 18, but he was back on the field as early as OTAs in May. Until Flowers is back at practice, increased first-team reps behind Rashod Bateman and DeAndre Hopkins should be available for Devontez Walker and Tylan Wallace.