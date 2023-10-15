Flowers caught six of eight targets for 50 yards and a touchdown and added one rushing yard on his only carry in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Titans.

The rookie wideout hauled in his first career NFL touchdown on a 10-yard toss from Lamar Jackson in the second quarter. Flowers has been the Ravens' most reliable WR in the early going, posting a 35-367-1 line on 48 targets through six games, and if the improvements in the team's passing game efficiency under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken pay off, Sunday's score figures to be the first of many for the Boston College product in 2023. Flowers will look to return to the end zone in Week 7 against a Lions defense that's already given up six receiving TDs to wide receivers -- only the Eagles and Commanders have allowed more through their first five games.