Ravens' Zay Flowers: Hauls in first TD since Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flowers caught three of five targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-0 win over the Bengals.
Lamar Jackson ended up attempting only 12 passes on the day as the Ravens defense dominated, but one of those tosses went for a 28-yard TD to Flowers in the second quarter. It was the third-year wideout's first trip to the end zone since Week 1, but it continued a productive stretch for Flowers that has seen him top 60 yards in six of eight games since Baltimore's bye while compiling a 37-536-1 line on 54 targets. Flowers will likely be a little busier in Week 16 against the Patriots.
