Flowers caught two of six targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 18-16 loss to the Steelers.

The second-year wideout was headed for an awful performance until he hooked up with Lamar Jackson for a 16-yard score with just over one minute left in the fourth quarter. The Ravens were unable to add a two-point conversion however, as their comeback effort fell short. Flowers is still prone to occasional quiet games, but over the last seven games he's posted an impressive 35-569-3 line on 52 targets. He'll look to make an impact again in Week 12 against the Chargers.