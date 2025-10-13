Flowers recorded six receptions on 10 targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Rams. He also lost a fumble.

Flowers was targeted heavily by the combination of Cooper Rush and Tyler Huntley, with no other pass catcher earning more than six targets. He had long gains of 18 and 10 yards, though the latter was undone when he fumbled on the same play. Flowers has been mediocre from a fantasy perspective in the absence of Lamar Jackson (hamstring) due to his consistent volume in the offense. However, he should be in line for more explosive performances with Jackson expected back in Week 8, following Baltimore's bye.