Flowers caught five of eight targets for 100 yards in Saturday's 34-17 win over the Steelers.
The second-year wideout delivered his fifth 100-yard game of the season, but his first since Week 9. Flowers reached the 1,000-yard plateau on the season for the first time with the performance, and with two games left on the Ravens' schedule he sports a 71-1,106-4 line on 109 targets. Flowers will take aim at the Texans' secondary in Week 17.
