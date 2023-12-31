Flowers (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The rookie wideout carried a questionable designation into Sunday after the calf injury kept him from practicing Wednesday and Thursday before he returned to the field Friday as a limited participant. Despite the light practice activity this week, Flowers won't be forced to miss the first game of his career, though the Ravens' decision to keep a sixth receiver (Laquon Treadwell) active for Week 17 could hint that the former might have his snaps managed. Flowers drew a season-high 13 targets in the Ravens' Week 16 win over the 49ers, hauling in nine passes for 72 yards and a touchdown.