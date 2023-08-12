Flowers is slated to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Eagles, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Flowers, a rookie first-round pick, has flashed during his first training camp and is vying for a starting spot in a wideout corps that includes Odell Beckham and Rashod Bateman (foot). Lamar Jackson and most of Baltimore's other starters won't be playing in Saturday's exhibition, so Flowers should be one of the top targets during his first NFL game action, though he'll probably be limited to only a few series.