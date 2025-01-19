Flowers (knee) is inactive for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Bills.

Since injuring his right knee during Week 18 action Flowers hasn't practiced, with the wideout having approached Sunday's postseason contest officially listed as doubtful. In his second consecutive absence, Nelson Agholor and Tylan Wallace are in a position to see added opportunities behind top healthy wideout Rashod Bateman, while TEs Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely should continue to maintain relevance in Baltimore's passing game, along with RB Justice Hill.