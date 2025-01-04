Flowers suffered a knee injury during Saturday's game against the Browns.

Flowers remained on the turf after a 12-yard catch in the second quarter, holding his right knee while in visible pain. He was attended to for multiple minutes before making his way slowly to the sideline tent and eventually the locker room, at which point the Ravens deemed him questionable to return. If he's unable to re-enter the contest, Flowers will end Week 18 with the aforementioned reception and one carry for nine yards.